Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

US EPA green-lights genetically modified mosquito

by Britt E. Erickson
May 8, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo of Aedes aegyptimosquito on human skin.
Credit: Shutterstock
Oxitec plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the US.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted UK-based Oxitec an experimental use permit to test whether releasing genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can reduce the population of the pest, which transmits diseases such as Zika, chikungunya, and dengue. The company plans to release male mosquitoes that have been genetically modified to produce a protein that prevents their female offspring from surviving. The experiment will be conducted for 2 years in Florida beginning this summer and in Texas starting next year. Oxitec has completed similar tests in Brazil that the company says successfully suppressed the wild Aedes aegypti population. “Our aim is to empower governments and communities of all sizes to effectively and sustainably control these disease-spreading mosquitoes without harmful impact on the environment and without complex, costly operations,” Oxitec CEO Grey Frandsen says in a statement. The US Food and Drug Administration concluded in 2016 that Oxitec’s genetically modified mosquito will not have significant impacts on the environment. In 2017, the FDA transferred regulatory jurisdiction for the technology to the EPA. Federal permit in hand, Oxitec is now seeking approval from state and local regulators.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE