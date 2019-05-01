US EPA proposal green lights glyphosate approval

In a win for pesticide manufacturers and farm groups, the US Environmental Protection Agency has issued an interim decision reaffirming that the widely used herbicide glyphosate is not carcinogenic. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, now produced by Bayer. Several other companies use glyphosate in generic herbicide formulations.

The EPA has been reevaluating the human health and ecological risks of glyphosate for many years as part of a routine reregistration process that occurs every 15 years for pesticides sold in the US. “EPA has found no risks to public health from the current registered uses of glyphosate,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says in a statement. But in 2017, the agency did identify potential risks to birds, mammals, and nontarget plants associated with use of the herbicide.

To address these ecological risks, the EPA is proposing measures to prevent glyphosate-based herbicides from drifting beyond their intended target, as well as ways to protect pollinators and decrease the likelihood of weeds becoming resistant to glyphosate.

Environmental groups claim that the EPA’s proposal to allow the continued use of glyphosate is premature because the agency has yet to complete a review of the herbicide’s risks to threatened and endangered species. In addition, the EPA has not started evaluating the risks of glyphosate on pollinators, according to the Center for Food Safety, an advocacy group. “With this Monsanto-appeasing announcement, EPA has essentially promised a green light before finishing—or in some cases starting—its homework,” George Kimbrell, the center’s legal director, says in a statement.

