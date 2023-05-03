Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

US EPA proposes to allow chlormequat on food crops

New uses of plant growth regulator could boost grain yields, farm groups say

by Britt E. Erickson
May 3, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A young girl pours oats into a bowl next to a bottle of milk
Credit: Shutterstock
Environmental advocates raised concerns earlier this year about chlormequat chloride residues in oat-based food sold in the US.

US grain producers may soon have a new tool to help improve crop yields in the face of increasingly-severe weather events related to climate change. Against the wishes of environmental groups, the US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to allow outdoor use of chlormequat chloride, a plant growth regulator, on barley, oat, triticale, and wheat.

Taminco US, a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical, petitioned the EPA to allow such uses in 2021. Regulators did not find any risks of concern to human health, including to infants and children, but they did identify risks to workers who handle the pesticide and to some wildlife.

Chlormequat is currently allowed on ornamentals in greenhouses and nurseries in the US. The chemical blocks hormones that stimulate growth, resulting in shorter and thicker stems that are less prone to breaking and bending.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) sounded the alarm after finding chlormequat in oat-based cereals and granola products sold in the US. The advocacy group attributed the pesticide residues to imported grains. It is urging the EPA to not allow use of the chemical on food crops grown in the US.

“Animal studies show chlormequat can disrupt fetal growth and damage the reproductive system, raising serious concerns about how this chemical could harm human health, especially children,” Alexis Temkin, senior toxicologist at the EWG, says in a statement.

Last fall, the National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Barley Growers Association asked the EPA to expedite registration of chlormequat for use in the 2023 growing season. In a September 2022 letter to the EPA, the groups claim that chlormequat would make it more efficient to harvest grains and potentially improve yields.

Before the EPA can register chlormequat for use on food crops, it needs to set maximum residue levels for each crop. The agency is seeking public comments on those residue levels, measures to reduce spray drift, and requirements to protect agricultural workers. Comments are due May 26.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Fish and Wildlife Service downgrades risks of Enlist herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes restrictions on carbaryl insecticide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New measures proposed to curb chlorpyrifos exposure
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE