Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

The Clean Air Act works, but not equally

Pollution emission trends vary but are overall better for richer people

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
January 19, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Traffic congestion in Manhattan, New York, in September 2017.
Credit: Shutterstock
Nitrogen oxide emissions from transportation contribute to air pollution.

The US Clean Air Act (CAA) has improved air quality, but not equally for all people. According to a new study, while pollutant emissions have decreased over time, how much they have fallen in a given area depends on the demographics of people living there and the sources and types of the pollution (Nat. Commun. 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43492-9).

“Our results show that although the CAA has been very successful in curbing air pollutant emissions, this has not been the case equitably across the sociodemographic gradient in the US,” says study coauthor Marianthi-Anna Kioumourtzoglou, an environmental engineer and epidemiologist at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Kioumourtzoglou and coworkers analyzed emission data from the Global Burden of Disease from Major Air Pollution Sources inventory from when the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970 until 2010. They found that air pollution tends to be lower in counties where richer people live. Places with a high proportion of certain racial and ethnic groups, such as Hispanic and Native American people, tend to have higher amounts of air pollution than places with a lower proportion of these groups.

But the trends don’t all fall along the same socioeconomic or racial and ethnic lines, Kioumourtzoglou says. If a county had a higher proportion of Black residents, nitrogen oxide emissions from transportation and commercial sources decreased less than they did in counties with lower proportions of Black residents. Sulfur dioxide from industrial sources and nitrogen oxides from power generation decreased more in the counties where proportions of both White and Black residents were higher. Both types of pollutants decreased less if more Native American people lived in an area.

Other studies have also shown that pollutants aren’t evenly distributed across socioeconomic or racial and ethnic groups, but by looking at what was emitted by county, the new research provides data that are easier for regulators to act on, Kioumourtzoglou says. And while the study shows that the CAA has worked, it also highlights that for some people, it’s not working well enough. Kioumourtzoglou says she hopes the findings will motivate state and federal governments to adjust policies to equitably protect all residents.

The researchers looked at six sources of air pollution, but one of them, agriculture, is not regulated by the CAA, says Oluwatoyin Asojo, a biochemist and associate director for strategic initiatives and global oncology at the Dartmouth Cancer Center. “Agriculture is the only industry that increased emissions between 1970 and 2000, which validates the importance of regulations at the federal level,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pollution
Emissions may shutter Ineos plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pollution
Pablo Pastén tracks the chemical legacy of Chile’s mines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pollution
Pablo Pastén investiga o legado químico das minas do Chile
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE