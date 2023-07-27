Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

EPA to expand hazardous air pollutant reporting

Proposed rules broaden who reports hazardous air pollutants and how often

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
July 27, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Image of an oil refinery with multiple smokestacks letting of clouds of gray smoke into the sky.
Credit: Shutterstock
The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new rules to monitor hazardous air pollutants.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new rules designed to keep a closer eye on potentially toxic or carcinogenic air pollutants. The rules would require that some emitters of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), compounds that are known or suspected to cause cancer or other harm, report their emissions directly to the EPA every year.

The change is part of an EPA push to gather missing data on pollution hotspots and what groups of people might be exposed to harmful air pollution. “When we have the most recent, most accurate data on air toxics and other emissions, we can improve our identification of areas where people may be at risk from pollution, develop solutions and help ensure everyone has clean air to breathe,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan says in a statement.

The new rules, which wouldn’t go into effect until 2027, are targeted at the nearly 130,000 facilities nationwide identified as “point sources.” The EPA calls facilities point sources if they are major sources of air pollution according to the Clean Air Act, or if they are smaller sources but put out certain toxic compounds above a threshold amount.

Some sources not in a permanent place, such as floating oil rigs, will also have to report their emissions as point sources. The proposed rule targets HAPs, defined by the EPA as 188 contaminants or classes of contaminants, including dioxins, benzene, chromium, and perchloroethylene. These compounds fall under rules separate from those that cover criteria pollutants, which include particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

According to the EPA, current rules for reporting HAPs are inconsistent across the US. Some states and tribal nations already report HAP emissions to the EPA, but this is not a requirement. This disparity in data gives the agency a patchy picture of where air pollution is a potential health hazard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical plants may get options for monitoring hazardous air emissions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA unrolls plan to address PFAS pollution
EPA Staff Endorse Tighter Limit On Ozone
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE