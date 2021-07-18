EU adds 1,4-dioxane, fragrance chemicals, and chlorinated paraffins to list for regulation

1,4-dioxane, an impurity in consumer and commercial products and a widespread water contaminant, is now on the European Union’s list of chemicals that are candidates for stringent regulation. Often used as a laboratory reagent, the substance is considered a likely human carcinogen. It does not break down quickly in the environment. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced July 8 that 1,4-dioxane and a handful of other chemicals or categories of related compounds have been added to its list of “substances of very high concern.” These chemicals may pose the risk of harmful effects on human health or the environment, ECHA says. Among the newly listed substances are the synthetic lily of the valley fragrance compound butylphenyl methylpropional and its individual stereoisomers. These molecules, which are used in cosmetics, scented consumer products, and cleaning products, are toxic for reproduction, the agency says. ECHA also listed chlorinated paraffins with chains of 14–17 carbons. According to the agency, these substances, used as flame retardants and plastic additives, are very persistent and very bioaccumulative.