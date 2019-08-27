Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Health-based limit for ozone affirmed by US court

Court also jettisons provision supported by chemical industry

by Cheryl Hogue
August 27, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows a view of the Los Angeles skyline surrounded by smog.
Credit: Shutterstock
Los Angeles has battled smog⁠—a mixture of ground-level ozone and other air pollutants⁠—for decades. 

Rejecting industry arguments, a federal court in late August upheld a limit for smog pollution set by the Obama administration to protect health.

At issue was a 2015 Clean Air Act regulation that tightened the allowable limit of ground-level ozone, a major component of smog, to 70 parts per billion. The previous limit was 75 ppb, set in 2008. The 2015 rule was among those listed as “Top Regulations of Concern” that industry, including several chemical companies, asked the Trump administration to ax.

The US chemical sector’s main lobbying association, the American Chemistry Council, was one of many business groups that opposed the 2015 standard.

In addition to affirming the lower limit for ozone, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit also struck down a provision of the rule that ACC backed. That part would have allowed some facilities that had pending applications for Clean Air Act permits to comply with the 75 ppb standard rather than the stricter one.

“ACC strongly supported EPA’s proposal to grandfather [Clean Air Act] permit applications already in progress” when the new standard took effect, the organization says in a statement. Applicants would have already planned to meet the 75 ppb limit, ACC says.

The court found the Clean Air Act forbids construction of a facility that will cause or contribute to pollution that exceeds any existing clean air standard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Health-based limit for ozone affirmed by US court
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE