Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Judge rules against PPG in chromium cleanup lawsuit

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A black-and-white photo of a man in a suit standing next to a canal with a factory in the background.
Credit: Chromium Cleanup Partnership
From 1905 until 1963, this plant in Jersey City, New Jersey, processed chromite ore into sodium bichromate for tanning, chrome, and other products.

The US government is not liable for the cost of cleaning up chromium contamination related to a plant in New Jersey, an appeals court ruled last week. The decision leaves PPG Industries, a maker of coatings, paints, and specialty chemicals, on the hook for the remediation, which the firm has been working on since the 1980s. Hexavalent chromium compounds, including the sodium dichromate produced at the plant, are carcinogenic and can be corrosive. PPG argued that the government should pay for cleanup because it controlled all US chromium production during World War I and World War II. The court rejected that argument on the grounds that the government did not make process or waste-disposal decisions at the site. The chromium contamination stems from a chromite ore processing plant in Jersey City that PPG bought in 1954. Chromium-contaminated waste from the plant was stored in piles outside and used as fill dirt in construction projects around the city, giving rise to multiple routes for human exposure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont says US government made it pollute
DuPont settles mercury suit
BASF Faces Lawsuit Over Asbestos

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE