Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Lead fallout from Notre-Dame fire more than originally reported

Analysis of soil samples near cathedral show high levels of toxic metal

by Laura Howes
July 18, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of Notre-Dame cathedral on fire, with smoke blowing across Paris.
Credit: GSRiboldi/Shutterstock.com
New measurements estimate how much lead from Notre-Dame's spire and roof framing was released into the environment when the cathedral burned in April 2019.

Ever since a fire devastated the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in April 2019, locals and environmental groups have raised concerns about the fate of lead in the cathedral’s roof and spire. Alexander van Geen of Columbia University set out to determine if those fears were justified. In December 2019 and February 2020, van Geen collected multiple samples of soil near the cathedral and measured lead concentrations via X-ray fluorescence. Statistician colleagues then used these measurements to estimate how much lead fell near the fire. Their results suggest that about 1,000 kg of lead settled within a kilometer of the cathedral—more than six times the amount estimated by local authorities (GeoHealth 2020, DOI: 10.1029/2020GH000279). Van Geen’s tests show that lead-laced dust settled in the area and may have also got into buildings. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ingesting contaminated house dust or soil is one way children become exposed to lead. Larger environmental tests immediately after the fire would have alerted health officials to the dangers, the researchers say. But few samples of soil, dust, or blood were collected immediately after the fire, making it difficult to ascertain how the lead from this event may affect human health.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radioactive plume detected above Europe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
No extra lead in Paris air after Notre-Dame fire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lead contamination risk near Notre-Dame cathedral

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE