Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Regulations permit PFAS to be discharged into UK river

﻿UK regulations allow AGC Chemicals Europe to release almost 800 kg of PFAS annually in effluent﻿

by Alex Scott
May 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A stadium with a fluoropolymer film roof.
Credit: AGC
AGC Chemicals Europe's products include ethylene tetrafluoroethylene film for stadia roofs.

The chemical maker AGC Chemicals Europe is discharging almost 800 kg of ammonium difluoro[1,1,2,2-tetrafluoro-2-(pentafluoroethoxy)ethoxy]acetate (EEA-NH4) annually into the UK’s Wyre River from its facility near Blackpool and is doing so legally, according to the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The discharge was identified by the Guardian newspaper and journalists at Watershed Investigations. Some per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) like EEA-NH4 are known to be persistent in the environment, can accumulate in the human body, and have the potential to be hazardous.

UK legislation currently restricts the release of only a handful of specific PFAS—such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS)—from among thousands of PFAS molecules. PFOA and PFOS have been largely phased out, and some chemical companies have replaced them with similar PFAS that are unregulated. EEA-NH4 is an alternative to PFOA as a processing aid in fluoropolymer production.

In an email, DEFRA says it “does not currently identify any significant environmental risks” from AGC Chemicals’ effluent. The risks posed by production and use of PFAS is now under review in the UK, DEFRA says. Germany recommended in 2020 that the EEA-NH4 production should be restricted across the European Union. The EU is now in the middle of a 6-month consultation ahead of proposals to introduce a broad restriction on thousands of PFAS.

AGC Chemicals Europe tells C&EN that ecological monitoring over 40 years has shown “no significant impact” from effluent it discharges into the Wyre River estuary. The firm, a subsidiary of Japan’s AGC, has been producing fluorochemicals at its site near Blackpool since 1952. AGC Chemicals Europe “has never used PFOS, and PFOA was voluntarily phased out over a decade ago,” the company adds.

Some chemists argue that the AGC Chemicals case shows that the UK’s PFAS legislation is inadequate. “We should have legislation in place that provides support to allow the chemical industry to flourish but also adequately protects the environment and human health,” says David Megson, senior lecturer in chemistry and environmental forensics at Manchester Metropolitan University.

“In many instances the alternatives are also PFAS, and are incredibly structurally similar to PFOA and PFOS. This makes them a relatively simple substitute for these banned substances, but it also means they are still likely to be highly mobile, persistent, and toxic,” Megson says.

UPDATE:

This story was updated on May 15, 2023, to add a comment from AGC Chemicals Europe. The company had originally not responded to C&EN's questions by the story's deadline.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA broadens its definition of PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Netherlands seeks EU controls on perfluoroheptanoic acid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU agency to propose restrictions on PFAS in firefighting foams
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE