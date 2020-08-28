Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

US EPA faces lawsuit to regulate 1-bromopropane in air

by Britt E. Erickson
August 28, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Environmental and health groups are suing the US Environmental Protection Agency for not following through with its pledge to add 1-bromopropane to a list of regulated hazardous air pollutants. The EPA granted a petition to add 1-bromopropane to the list in June. The petition was filed nearly a decade ago by the Halogenated Solvents Industry Alliance (HSIA), which represents manufacturers of chlorinated solvents, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The petitioners claimed that 1-bromopropane in air increases the risk of cancer, reproductive effects, and neurological disorders. HSIA is concerned about manufacturers marketing 1-bromopropane as an alternative to the solvent trichloroethylene. The EPA concludedearlier this month that use of 1-bromopropane in metal degreasers, spray adhesives, stain removers, and other products poses unreasonable risks to consumers and workers. The agency did not assess risks to the general population from air pollution in that evaluation. Instead, it agreed to regulate 1-bromopropane as a hazardous air pollutant. The new lawsuit aims to ensure that the EPA actually does so.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE