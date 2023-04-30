Agilyx and BioBTX to make aromatics from waste plastic

The Norwegian plastics recycling firm Agilyx and the Dutch technology start-up BioBTX have agreed to jointly build a demonstration-scale plant for converting difficult-to-recycle waste plastic into aromatic compounds, including benzene, toluene, and xylene. The plant would combine Agilyx’s pyrolysis technology with BioBTX’s catalytic technology for converting pyrolysis vapors into aromatic chemicals. “This partnership between Agilyx and BioBTX is a key stepping stone on the path to a truly circular society,” says BioBTX CEO Ton Vries.
