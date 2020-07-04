BASF advances chemical polyurethane recycling

In a lab in Brandenburg, Germany, BASF researchers are turning polyurethane mattress foam back into its polyol starting materials. It’s easy to sort mattresses out of waste streams but not to recycle them. That combination makes mattresses an attractive target for BASF’s drive toward circular supply chains, says technical project manager Arno Volkmann. The firm expects to have pilot quantities of recycled polyol later this year. BASF says it is also working to recover diisocyanate, the other major foam component.
