CATL considers recycling projects in Europe and US

The Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) is working with an unnamed partner to establish multiple battery recycling sites in Europe. CATL, which calls itself the world’s largest battery producer and recycler, is also looking for partners to begin recycling batteries in North America. In 2022, CATL started producing battery cells in Germany, announced plans for a second European plant, and invested in a recycling project in Indonesia. Earlier this year, amid rising political tensions between the US and China, CATL said it would work with Ford to build a battery plant in Michigan. Other Chinese battery makers are also expanding overseas. Gotion High-Tech hopes to manufacture battery cathode material in Michigan, and BYD recently signed a deal to produce cathode materials in Chile.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter