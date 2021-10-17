Covestro to lead rigid-foam-insulation-effort in the EU

The polyurethane maker Covestro will lead an effort to create a recycling program for rigid polyurethane foams in Europe. Over the next 4 years, participants in the Circular Foam project will work on waste foam collection, separation, and transportation, and on pyrolysis and depolymerization methods to recycle the foam into usable polyol and amine raw materials. The 22-member coalition includes academic institutions, start-ups, and established chemical and technology companies from nine European countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter