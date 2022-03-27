Dow buys stake in Swiss plastics recycler

Dow’s venture capital arm has acquired a stake of undisclosed size in Plastogaz, a Swiss plastics recycling technology spin-out from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL). Plastogaz’s catalytic hydrocracking technology converts plastic waste into hydrocarbons, including naphtha, that can be used to make new plastics. Converting plastic to hydrocarbons rather than incinerating it saves 1.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per metric ton of plastic recycled, Dow says.
