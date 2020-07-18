Keurig Dr Pepper commits $10 million to polypropylene recycling

Beverage maker Keurig Dr Pepper will help found the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition with an investment of $10 million. The coalition, which also includes chemical firms Braskem and LyondellBasell Industries, will use the money to make grants aimed at improving polypropylene (PP) recovery, sorting, and recycling. The American Chemistry Council, another coalition member, says the US produces 2.3 billion kg of PP per year and recycles only 1% of it. Recycled PP often has color and odor issues.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter