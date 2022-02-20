Plastics recycling firm Novoloop raises $11 million

Novoloop has raised $11 million in series A funding to advance its Accelerated Thermal Oxidative Decomposition process for recycling waste plastic. The process breaks down polyethylene from sources like grocery bags and converts it into chemical building blocks that can be made into high-value products. Novoloop claims that the carbon footprint of its first product, a thermoplastic polyurethane, is 46% lower than that of polyurethane derived from fossil fuel.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter