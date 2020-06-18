Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Sustainability

ChemSec hands out sustainability report cards to industry

Nonprofit wants to direct investors to firms making safer chemicals

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 18, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

It’s hard to find a chemical company that doesn’t at least talk about sustainability. ChemSec aims to cut through the noise with its ChemScore report cards, which the Swedish nonprofit released this week. ChemSec graded the top 35 chemical companies on the basis of what they make, their efforts toward developing safer alternatives, their transparency about ingredients, and the accidents or other scandals they’ve faced.

Report card

ChemSec ranked the 35 largest publicly listed chemical companies based on production of hazardous chemicals, development of safer alternatives, transparency, and controversies.

1 DSM: B
2 Indorama: B–
3 AkzoNobel: C+
4 Linde: C+
5 Johnson Matthey: C

...

31 PTT Global Chemical: D
32 Formosa: D
33 Umicore: D
34 Sasol: D
35 Sinopec: D

Note: Based on 2018 revenue

The Dutch life sciences and materials firm DSM topped the field with a grade of B and a score of 29 out of a possible 48 points. DSM produces 10 chemicals on ChemSec’s “SIN” list, short for “substitute it now,” but is working hard on developing safer chemicals and has no significant controversies, according to the report card.

In contrast, the Belgian metals and materials company Umicore was third from the bottom with a grade of D and a score of 7. The firm says COVID-19 prevented it from participating fully in ChemSec’s research. We will “look into the approach and outcome of the study and we will see what learnings Umicore can take on board,” Umicore says.

ChemSec says its main goal with the ChemScore program is to drive investors toward more sustainably minded companies. Pure Strategies, a chemical sustainability consulting firm, applauds ChemSec framing the issue around financial performance. “Chemical companies that have plans and timelines for producing safer alternative materials are clearly long-term better investments,” Pure cofounder Robert L. Kerr says.

Such rankings can be useful to understand companies relative to one another, says David Chichester-Constable of the American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute. ACS publishes C&EN. It’s important, however, to understand their methodologies and biases. ChemSec emphasizes transparency, Chichester-Constable says, so the rankings are biased towards the degree of transparency a company maintains.

Correction

This story was updated on June 19, 2020, to correct two name errors. The consulting firm quoted is Pure Strategies, not Pure Solutions. Number 31 in the ranking is PTT Global Chemical, not PPT.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is green investing influencing the value of chemical companies?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With prodding, retailers push chemical policies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dating site opens for hazard-free chemicals
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE