Sustainability

Evonik and Siemens commission CO₂-to-chemicals plant

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 37
A photo of a chemical plant.
Credit: Evonik Industries
Evonik's Rheticus II pilot plant is part of a sustainability push by the German government.

A pilot plant that will convert CO2 to chemicals has been commissioned in Marl, Germany. Electrolysis equipment from Siemens will convert water and CO2 into CO and H2—a mixture known as syngas—and bioreactors from Evonik will ferment the syngas into valuable chemicals. The Marl plant will initially produce specialty chemicals for research applications, the firms say. Later, they hope to use the process to make larger-volume products, including fuels. The project has received about $7 million in support from the German government.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society
