Ineos to build green hydrogen hub in Norway

Inovyn, Ineos’s polyvinyl chloride business, has unveiled plans to build a zero-carbon hydrogen production hub at its site in Rafnes, Norway. The project will feature a 20 MW electrolyzer powered by renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Inovyn estimates that the project will reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by at least 22,000 metric tons per year. Inovyn will use the green hydrogen itself and may sell it as transport fuel in Norway.
