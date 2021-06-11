Lenzing, Södra to jointly recycle textiles

Lenzing, a producer of wood-based cellulosic textile fibers, and the wood pulp manufacturer Södra will jointly produce cellulosic fibers from postconsumer waste textiles. The partners’ goal is to scale up their manufacture of pulp from waste textiles in 2022 and to turn 25,000 metric tons per year of textile waste into pulp for new Lenzing fibers by 2025. The companies have named their recycled pulp OnceMore.
