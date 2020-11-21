Mitsubishi Chemical backs Greentown Labs’ climate challenge

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and the US climate-focused tech incubator Greentown Labs are inviting start-ups working on alternative proteins, plastics recycling, and the prevention of food loss to apply for their Kaiteki Challenge collaboration. The start-ups selected will receive $25,000 in grant funding for proof-of-concept work. Successful start-ups will have the attention of a potential customer in Mitsubishi, which says the program is a part of an effort to shift its products and supply chains to a more sustainable footing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter