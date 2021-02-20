Siemens forges low-carbon partnerships

Germany’s Siemens and France’s Air Liquide are joining to develop large-scale proton-exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for making hydrogen from water and renewable energy. The partnership will lay the foundation for the mass manufacture of electrolyzers in Europe, the firms say. In a separate initiative, Siemens has partnered with BASF to implement a series of low-carbon technologies, including PEM electrolyzers, at the chemical firm’s flagship site in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
