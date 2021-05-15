Sweden eyes green methanol production

Liquid Wind, a green methanol start-up, has hired the engineering firm Worley to design a modular methanol facility. Liquid Wind intends to make methanol from waste carbon dioxide plus hydrogen produced by electrolyzing water with renewable electricity. It plans to open its first plant in 2024 in Örnsköldsvik, on the northeast coast of Sweden, next to a power station from which it will source CO2. The chemical maker Perstorp has also announced a plan to produce green methanol in Sweden.
