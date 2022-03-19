Turning Arizona green with water-based hydrogen

Air Products & Chemicals will build a 10 metric-ton-per-day green hydrogen plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, to go onstream in 2023. The facility will feature Thyssenkrupp Nucera electrolyzers powered by renewable energyto split water into oxygen and hydrogen, and a terminal that will distribute hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles in California and other markets. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are gaining momentum in heavy-duty applications, partly because they refuel faster than batteries recharge, Air Products says.
