The mass-balance way of making chemicals

Step 2

Neste makes naphtha

Porvoo, Finland

Neste mixes up to 10 renewable biobased raw materials—sources include waste animal fats and used restaurant oils—to make an oil that it converts into naphtha at its biorefinery in Porvoo, Finland. Toward the end of 2020, Neste started to test a plastic-derived pyrolysis oil in its oil refinery in Porvoo. Neste aims to consume more than 1 million metric tons per year of plastic waste in its refinery by 2030. “A challenge that Neste and other refiners face is that the quality of pyrolysis oil is very dependent on the plastic feedstock that was used to produce the oil,” says Isabella Tonaco, a Neste vice president.

Naphtha produced from any of the three sources—fossil fuel, bio-oils, and plastic waste—is identical, according to Neste. In general, an independent auditor certifies how much renewable oil enters the process—an amount that determines how much of the naphtha a company can claim to be renewable. Neste sells its 100% renewable naphtha—which it has branded Neste RE—to Borealis and several other firms as a raw material for base chemicals.