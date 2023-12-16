Kemira exits oil and gas chemicals

The water treatment chemical maker Kemira is selling its portfolio of chemicals used in petroleum production and processing to Sterling Specialty Chemicals for $280 million. The unit had sales of around $466 million in 2022. Kemira says the divestiture will help it focus on core customers in pulp and paper, wastewater treatment, and water purification. Sterling, a former Baker Hughes specialty chemical business, was acquired by India’s Artek Group in 2020.
