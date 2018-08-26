Low-running Rhine hampers German industry

The transport of chemicals along the Rhine River—one of northern Europe’s main chemical distribution arteries—is being adversely affected by low water levels caused by unusually high temperatures and low rainfall. Shipping companies have had to reduce loads in order to avoid grounding vessels on the riverbed. Solvay says it might not be able to meet orders for nylon and isocyanate products as a result. BASF says a restriction on its use of water from the Rhine caused it to temporarily reduce production in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter