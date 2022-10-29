Solenis to expand water R&D in Delaware

The water treatment chemical specialist Solenis will spend $40 million to expand its R&D operations in Wilmington, Delaware, by moving into a 9,300 m2 building at the Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park, a former DuPont facility. The new labs will be roughly 25% bigger than Solenis’s current spot on Ashland’s campus nearby. Solenis spun off from Ashland in 2014; it employs 140 people at its current Delaware R&D site. The firm expects $3.5 million in state grants to support the move.
