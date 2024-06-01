Bayer gets a taste for gene-edited vegetables

Bayer has acquired an exclusive license to produce 10 varieties of gene-edited mustard greens developed by the US start-up Pairwise. The US firm has been “dialing down the wasabi-like flavor” of the mustard leaves by editing plant genes with CRISPR. In a separate move, Bayer and South Korea’s G+FLAS Life Sciences are codeveloping genome-edited tomatoes enhanced with vitamin D3. The collaboration leverages G+FLAS’s genome-editing technology and Bayer’s tomato germplasm.
