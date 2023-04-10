Evonik breaks up animal nutrition business

Evonik Industries will split its animal nutrition division into two separate businesses while also reducing the business’s head count by about 200. One of the businesses will produce amino acids such as DL-methionine; the other will provide specialty nutrition services for poultry, swine, and ruminant feed. Evonik expects the moves to yield cost savings of $220 million annually by 2025. Meanwhile, in Singapore, Evonik will increase its annual DL-methionine capacity by 40,000 metric tons (t), to almost 340,000 t per year.
