Corteva, Bunge, and Chevron announce canola collaboration

Corteva Agriscience, Bunge, and Chevron are teaming up to make biofuels from canola oil. The companies will introduce hybrid strains of winter canola in Southern US starting with a pilot program in the 2022–23 growing season. Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables, a joint venture formed in 2022, will purchase the canola and turn it into fuel. The firms say that the project will benefit farmers by providing a sustainable crop rotation option and creating new revenue streams.
