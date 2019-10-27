Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Agriculture

Drought protection for plants

Plant-hormome-mimicking molecule helps more crops retain water

by Laura Howes
October 27, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Tomato plants.
Credit: Shutterstock
Opabactin works much better than quinabactin on key crops like tomatoes.

As climate change threatens farmers with more frequent and longer-lasting droughts, researchers are exploring how to help. Back in 2013, Sean R. Cutler’s group at the University of California, Riverside, identified a compound that mimicked the plant hormone abscisic acid (ABA). When applied to some plants, it helped them retain water (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1305919110). But that compound, quinabactin, did not work well on some key crops, including wheat and tomato. The researchers performed structural studies to dig into why that might be and found that while ABA itself can bind to its receptors at two positions, in some ABA receptors, quinabactin binds to only one position. Now, the Cutler team has combined virtual screening and structure-guided design to develop a new compound it calls opabactin, which binds at both positions (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw8848). The researchers tested opabactin on tomato and wheat plants in the lab and found that the new compound exhibits more potent and long-lasting effects than existing treatments. Cutler says time will tell if opabactin will be viable to treat drought in the field, but it may be useful for studying the role of ABA in plants.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE