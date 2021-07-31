Enko and Bayer sign crop protection deal

Just a month after signing a similar deal with Syngenta, Enko is teaming up with Bayer to apply pharmaceutical discovery methods to finding crop protection chemicals. Enko says it uses machine learning to quickly vet more than 140 billion molecules, looking for hits that interact with enzymes in target pests but not with enzymes in humans or other nonpest organisms. In the deal with Bayer, Enko will focus on suppressing weeds that are common globally.
