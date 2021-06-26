Enko signs pesticide discovery deal with Syngenta

The agricultural product firm Syngenta has signed a deal to develop crop protection chemicals with Enko Chem, a start-up that adapts drug discovery methods to agricultural applications. The firms say that by screening massive molecule libraries for activity against specific enzymes in target pests, they will be able to cut the time it takes to bring a new pesticide to market—currently about a decade—in half.
