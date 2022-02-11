EuroChem offers to buy Borealis fertilizer unit

The fertilizer producer EuroChem, which is active in Russia and Europe, has made a binding offer to buy Borealis’s nitrogen fertilizer and melamine business for $520 million. The business has production facilities in Austria, France, and Germany providing around 5 million metric tons of fertilizer annually, some of which it distributes via the Danube River. Borealis has not disclosed if it has accepted the offer but says it hopes to complete the sale of the business by year-end.
