Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Agriculture

PFAS in biosolids prompt lawsuits

Texas farmers sue fertilizer company, and environmental group plans to sue EPA

by Britt E. Erickson
February 28, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

A pile of dried biosolid-based fertilizer made from sewage sludge sits next to an agricultural field.
Credit: Shutterstock
Fertilizers made from sewage sludge are commonly spread on agricultural fields.

Five farmers in Johnson County, Texas, are suing Synagro Technologies, a Baltimore-based biosolid management company, and its Texas affiliate over high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in fertilizers produced by Synagro. The firm makes fertilizers from sewage sludge, also known as biosolids.

The farmers claim that PFAS in fertilizer made by Synagro and spread on a neighboring farm contaminated their water, killed their livestock, and decreased their property values. According to their lawsuit, a liver sample from a stillborn calf on one of the farms contained 610,000 parts per trillion of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), one of the most toxic PFAS. Last year, the US Environmental Protection Agency proposed a limit of 4 parts per trillion for PFOS in drinking water.

The lawsuit alleges that Synagro failed to warn product users about the adverse health effects associated with exposure to PFAS. Some of the chemicals are linked to cancer and impaired function of the liver and immune system. Synagro markets its fertilizers as “safe and organic,” according to the suit. Johnson County is also pursuing a criminal investigation over the PFAS contamination.

“Similar instances of PFAS poisonings of farms, dairies, and ranches have occurred in several states,” Kyla Bennett, science policy director at the advocacy group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), says in a statement. Maine banned the land application of biosolids after dozens of farms were contaminated with PFAS linked to that type of fertilizer, Bennett says. “This lawsuit against Synagro will likely be the first of many,” she predicts.

Indeed, other states are also grappling with PFAS in biosolids. A report released Feb. 26 by the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club, an environmental group, raises the alarm about PFAS in sewage sludge spread on fields in northeastern Tennessee. One sludge sample contained a total PFAS concentration of 1,200 ppb, the group reports.

PEER announced Feb. 22 that the group and injured individuals intend to sue the EPA for failing to regulate PFAS in biosolids used in fertilizers. In the US about 25% of biosolids separated from sewage are applied to agricultural fields, according to PEER.

The advocacy group claims that the EPA should have regulated at least 12 PFAS that the agency identified as toxic pollutants in biosolids. Another 18 PFAS in biosolids are not yet on the EPA’s list of toxic pollutants, but they should be, PEER says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA is accused of misreporting PFAS data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To prevent PFAS dispersal, Maine bans agricultural use of sludge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS detected for first time in water of 34 US cities and counties
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE