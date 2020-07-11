Solvay and UbiQD partner on fluorescent greenhouse films

Quantum dot–powered fluorescent greenhouse covers took a step forward when UbiQD landed Solvay as a partner for its UbiGro line of greenhouse films. UbiQD’s quantum dots convert blue and ultraviolet light to colors that are more photosynthetically active. UbiQD says the film boosts greenhouse productivity by 20%. UbiQD expects Solvay’s greenhouse film additive expertise to get its film in front of potential customers.
