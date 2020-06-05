Advertisement

Agriculture

UbiQD and Nanosys partner on quantum dots for greenhouse films

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 22
A photo of a Nanosys manager holding a sheet of UbiGro in front of the firm's quantum dot reactor.
Credit: Nanosys
A Nanosys manager holds a sheet of UbiGro in front of the firm's quantum dot reactor.

UbiGro film offers what plants crave: orange light, according to UbiQD and Nanosys, the firms making the quantum dot–containing film for greenhouse roofs. The film uses the fluorescence of quantum dots to convert less useful parts of the solar spectrum to wavelengths that can power photosynthesis in plants. Nanosys, which has been making quantum dots for the display industry since the early 2010s, says the greenhouse film market is 20 times as big and growing fast. Pilot customers report higher yields when using the film, the firms say.

