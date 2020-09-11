Chromologics raises $2.2 million for fermented pigments

Novo Seeds, the venture arm of Novo Nordisk, has led a $2.2 million seed-funding round for the pigment maker Chromologics. A spin-off from the Technical University of Denmark, Chromologics uses a fungal biotech platform to ferment food-grade colorants. The firm says its first product, ChromoRed, is compliant with vegan, kosher, and halal diets. Carmine, the most common natural red food coloring, is made from ground-up cochineal insects.
