Fermentation

Methane-to-protein firm secures Saudi cash

by Alex Scott
April 1, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 11
A pile of tan granules is made more dramatic with artful lighting and a short focal depth.
Credit: Unibio
Unibio makes high-protein animal feed from methanotrope bacterial biomass.

The Danish start-up Unibio, which ferments methane into proteins, has secured $70 million from Saudi Industrial Investment Group. Unibio will use the money to scale up production. The firm claims that its technology, which uses a continuous-harvesting loop system, can improve global food security because it does not require the use of arable land and consumes little water. Calysta, which has a similar technology, plans to build a plant producing 100,000 metric tons of protein per year in Saudi Arabia.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

