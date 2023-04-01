Methane-to-protein firm secures Saudi cash

The Danish start-up Unibio, which ferments methane into proteins, has secured $70 million from Saudi Industrial Investment Group. Unibio will use the money to scale up production. The firm claims that its technology, which uses a continuous-harvesting loop system, can improve global food security because it does not require the use of arable land and consumes little water. Calysta, which has a similar technology, plans to build a plant producing 100,000 metric tons of protein per year in Saudi Arabia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter