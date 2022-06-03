Brevel raises $8.4 million seed round for algae protein

The edible algae start-up Brevel plans to build a pilot plant using $8.4 million it raised in equity investments and nondilutive grants from the European Union and Israeli governments. Brevel says its algae culture technology will yield protein with a neutral color and flavor at costs comparable to that of soy and pea protein—and as much as 90% less than existing edible algae protein. The ingredient will also be more nutritionally complete and sustainable than dairy and egg products, the Israeli firm says.
