Corbion to expand sour-candy-coating capacity

The ingredient maker Corbion is adding a production line for sour-candy powders at its facility in Montmeló, Spain. The food-grade malic acid powders are a popular coating and ingredient for gummy and jelly candies, a sector the company says is worth more than $17 billion per year worldwide. Corbion says that sour varieties lead the gummy category in new product launches and overall growth and that acid-powder supplies are tightening.
