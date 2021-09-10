DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients

Continuing its expansion in the flavor and fragrance market, DSM will buy the dairy-based savory-flavoring maker First Choice Ingredients for $453 million. First Choice employs roughly 100 people near Milwaukee and expects to have $75 million in sales this year. The purchase fits with DSM’s focus on growth in the nutrition business, the firm said in a presentation to investors. DSM bought a suite of fermentation-derived flavor and fragrance ingredients from Amyris earlier this year for $150 million.
