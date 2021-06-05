Merck KGaA bites into synthetic meat

Merck KGaA has signed a 3-year deal to work with the Technical University of Darmstadt and Tufts University to research the design of bioreactors for producing industrial cultured meat. As part of the research, Merck and TU Darmstadt will codevelop a printing process for making structured meat slices; Merck and Tufts will apply bioengineering techniques to produce whole-muscle cultured meat. The firm says scaling up production and reducing costs are the sector’s key challenges.
