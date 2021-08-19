Protera raises $10 million for AI-driven protein design

The computational biotech start-up Protera has closed a $10 million series A funding round. In addition to the venture capital group Sofinnova Partners, which had already invested in Protera, the bakery giant Bimbo participated. Protera Guard, the firm’s flagship product, is a thermally stable antifungal protein for baked goods. Protera, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch last year, says it will use the funds to scale up production of the protein and develop other computationally enhanced functional proteins.
