Letters to the editor

I read with interest the recent C&EN feature article on animal-free dairy (Oct. 5, 2020, page 26). A main feature of acceptance of these products by the consumer will be the flavor, which was mentioned in the article. There is considerable research related to the formulation of the flavoring ingredients. The chemical cocktails used to achieve the desired flavorings, such as simulated caramelization of nonanimal meat substitutes, can be quite complex. It would be interesting to me and other readers if C&EN would provide a feature article on the companies that employ research chemists to explore and develop these flavoring chemicals and chemical compositions. Also, it could include profiles of the companies that are starting up or in operation that are synthesizing these chemicals and the interactions with the US Food and Drug Administration to get them approved for human consumption. This science will become more and more important and relevant as the nondairy product portfolio is expanded.