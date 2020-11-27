Flavor research.
I read with interest the recent C&EN feature article on animal-free dairy (Oct. 5, 2020, page 26). A main feature of acceptance of these products by the consumer will be the flavor, which was mentioned in the article. There is considerable research related to the formulation of the flavoring ingredients. The chemical cocktails used to achieve the desired flavorings, such as simulated caramelization of nonanimal meat substitutes, can be quite complex. It would be interesting to me and other readers if C&EN would provide a feature article on the companies that employ research chemists to explore and develop these flavoring chemicals and chemical compositions. Also, it could include profiles of the companies that are starting up or in operation that are synthesizing these chemicals and the interactions with the US Food and Drug Administration to get them approved for human consumption. This science will become more and more important and relevant as the nondairy product portfolio is expanded.
John F. Schabron
Laramie, Wyoming
Research follow-ups.
It has been a few years since I left the lab, but I have moments when I think of an experiment I could have run. Now I can’t satisfy my curiosity—it’s maddening! But I do have C&EN to see what younger chemist have accomplished and their hopes for the future of their discoveries. But you rarely report what happened to the work. I suggest that one year after publication, C&EN print a very condensed update on where the work stands. You can just give the title of the article and a word or two, like: “Transferred to XYZ Company” or “No interest” or “Development underway” or “Cost prohibitive.” Some are doomed because expensive chemicals and catalysts are used to make cheap materials. For example, in the issue of Oct. 26, pages 6 and 7 report advances, and I would like to learn how successful they will be. These include “A Faster Way to Purify Blood Cells,” “Upcycling Polyethylene,” and “Wood Films Glow Brightly.”
Edward Howard
Hockessin, Delaware
