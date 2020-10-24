Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

One-pot method turns polyethylene into valuable detergent precursor

Pt-catalyzed upcycling process doesn’t use solvents or relatively high temperatures

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
October 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Scheme of polyethylene going to mixed alkylaromatics over a platinum catalyst.

Though polyethylene (PE) is recyclable, the high-temperature, energy-intensive process yields only low-value products. As a result, industries don’t earn enough money to make recycling PE worth their effort. Now Susannah Scott and coworkers from the University of California, Santa Barbara; the University of Illinois; and Cornell University have developed a catalytic process to upcycle PE into something of higher value: long-chain alkylaromatics (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.abc5441). Scientists can sulfonate these compounds to make detergents and surfactants. The market for one of the alkylaromatics, linear alkylbenzenes, is about $9 billion per year. To upcycle PE, the researchers seal either high- or low-density PE and an alumina-supported platinum catalyst in a reaction vessel. They then heat the materials to 280 °C for 24 h. The polymer melts and then reacts with the catalyst, releasing H2. This hydrogenolysizes the PE, and these smaller bits of polymer then aromatize to give the higher-value products in 80% yield. This method “couples a thermodynamically unfavorable reaction, the aromatization, with a thermodynamically favorable reaction, the hydrogenolysis,” Scott says, a key step to getting the temperature below 300 °C.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE