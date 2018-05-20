U.K. builds Graphene City with new innovation center

The University of Manchester has received the keys to its newly built Graphene Engineering & Innovation Centre in Manchester, England, designed to accelerate the commercialization of graphene. The university is now outfitting the center with facilities for pilot production, materials characterization, and application development in fields including composites, coatings, and membranes. The $80 million center is located next to the National Graphene Institute, which opened in 2015.
